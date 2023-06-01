Polestar 2 Gets YouTube App And Expands Apple Maps In Latest OTA Update
Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar has announced the 15th software update for the Polestar 2, adding to an already impressive suite of neat features. This update's centerpiece is a new YouTube app, which gives you a full visual interface to find and binge your favorite content right on the dashboard. YouTube will be available in every market where Polestar 2 vehicles are sold except China and South Korea.
Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath suggested it as a great entertainment option while charging, but you can also use the YouTube app in other situations, such as while you're parked. We'd assume the Polestar 2 will block access while you're driving for safety reasons.
The update, arriving as version P2.9, also extends Apple CarPlay's functionality to support Apple Maps on the driver's display, which is the display directly behind the steering wheel, making it easier to see turn-by-turn directions. Polestar had initially confirmed this feature was in the works back in March 2023. In addition to bringing directions to your next destination front and center, the update will show additional information about phone calls and media playback on the home screen tile. You can manage those calls using the buttons on your steering wheel.
Improved driving data coming too
The CarPlay improvements and YouTube app are exciting enough, but the P2.9 upgrade brings substantial changes to Polestar's Range Assistant app, though perhaps not as impactful as a recent update that unlocked faster performance (if you were willing to pay big money for it). Drivers can now track their energy consumption in real-time over the past 20, 40, or 100 miles. Polestar imagines you'll find this insight helpful for adjusting your driving style, perhaps inspiring research into new routes for everyday commutes that can reduce excess battery usage.
Polestar 2 owners will also benefit from an improved algorithm for delivering projected range data on your dashboard. The new system uses real-world data to reflect environmental and other influential factors, offering the driver more accurate figures than the standard certified data it currently relies on. Polestar hasn't yet divulged much detail regarding how this works or the type of data that feeds into the algorithm. The update should be rolling out soon, if not immediately.