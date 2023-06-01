Polestar 2 Gets YouTube App And Expands Apple Maps In Latest OTA Update

Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar has announced the 15th software update for the Polestar 2, adding to an already impressive suite of neat features. This update's centerpiece is a new YouTube app, which gives you a full visual interface to find and binge your favorite content right on the dashboard. YouTube will be available in every market where Polestar 2 vehicles are sold except China and South Korea.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath suggested it as a great entertainment option while charging, but you can also use the YouTube app in other situations, such as while you're parked. We'd assume the Polestar 2 will block access while you're driving for safety reasons.

The update, arriving as version P2.9, also extends Apple CarPlay's functionality to support Apple Maps on the driver's display, which is the display directly behind the steering wheel, making it easier to see turn-by-turn directions. Polestar had initially confirmed this feature was in the works back in March 2023. In addition to bringing directions to your next destination front and center, the update will show additional information about phone calls and media playback on the home screen tile. You can manage those calls using the buttons on your steering wheel.