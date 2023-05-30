Razer's New Cross-Platform Wireless Gaming Earbuds Are THX Certified

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Razer has been hard at work earning your dollars and a reputation for being a one-stop shop for streamers and gamers. The gaming accessory maker is back with another audio product that it claims will improve your game: the Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed, a follow-up to its original gaming-ready true wireless buds.

You're getting a pair of cross-platform wireless earbuds with a 2.4 GHz wireless connection to your PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5, Nintendo Switch, or Steam Deck. That HyperSpeed moniker attests to its sub-40 ms latency compared to Bluetooth, which means you shouldn't notice much delay between what you're hearing and seeing. You'll need the included HyperSpeed dongle to achieve those speeds, but you also get decently speedy 60 ms transmission performance with Bluetooth 5.3 in gaming mode. That flexibility is ideal if you want to use them to jam out to music on your phone or for casual gaming when you don't care to tote an extra piece.

Compared to the original Hammerhead buds, Razer packed these with 10 mm drivers boasting THX certification. That means they meet a minimum sound quality standard that measures frequency response, distortion, and isolation. For the latter, Razer included hybrid active noise cancellation with ambient aware mode, the strength of which you can tune using a slider within the companion app. The Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed will run you $199.99, which is $50 more than the original and about as expensive as a pair of on-sale AirPods Pro. You can buy a pair from Razer starting today, including through Amazon.