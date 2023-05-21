Instagram Hit With Major Outage As Users Report Issues With Mobile App

Instagram appears to be suffering from a major outage that has left users in multiple countries unable to access new content through the platform's mobile app. Reports about the issues spiked on Down Detector at approximately 6 p.m. Eastern Time, climbing rapidly from a baseline of around 80 reports to nearly 200,000 in a little over an hour. The majority of users report issues involving the mobile app, though that's not surprising as Instagram is a largely mobile-based platform where desktop usage is far less popular. At the time of writing, fewer than 5% of reports indicated issues with logging into the platform.

Some users report being able to intermittently access the app and refresh content; in our own testing, we weren't able to load new content but were able to log in. It's unclear how broadly this disruption is impacting users, though the nature of the outage may change in the coming hours as parent company Meta steps in to address the matter. At this time, the Meta status website for business products shows "major disruptions" involving the ads manager and "some disruptions" involving the Graph API. Instagram Shops are listed as having "No known issues," while the Atlassian Status page for Instagram currently shows all systems as operational.