How Much Does NuraNow Cost, And Is It Worth The Price?

Nura makes exceptional audio devices. We recently took a look at the high-end NuraTrue Pro earbuds and were blown away by the comfort, battery life, and most importantly the quality of sound on offer. But high-end products often have a high-end price tag, and Nura's offerings are no exception. Nura seems to be aware of this and has an alternative available for those who want to experience high-quality audio without breaking the bank. That alternative is the NuraNow subscription, a monthly plan starting from $9.99 that allows people to borrow a Nura product for their personal use.

It's similar to a cell phone plan in a number of ways. Users get a normally expensive device for a relatively low monthly fee, with the option to swap it out for the latest model every two years. But it's actually a little bit more complex than that, and if you fail to read the terms properly, you may find yourself not getting exactly what you bargained for.