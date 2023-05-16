How To Create Your Own Custom Shortcuts In Google Docs

Whether you're a student or a professional, you likely open Google Docs pretty often. It's a powerful tool not only for drafting reports and essays from scratch but also for editing documents shared by your colleagues. However, as a frequent user, you'd be no stranger to the hassle of typing long phrases, spelling complicated words or finding elusive symbols in the toolbar. If only there was a Google Doc shortcut you can use to speed up your typing.

Fortunately, there is! The Substitution feature allows you to make a custom shortcut for essentially any word or symbol. You simply assign a shortcut to your word or symbol of choice, and whenever you use the shortcut in any document, Substitution will automatically replace it with the right word or symbol. You can use this nifty tool not only for long words and hidden symbols but also for words you frequently type and those you often misspell. It's a great way to boost your productivity and save you time.