The Shocking Details Surrounding The Stabbing Death Of Cash App Founder Bob Lee

New information surrounding the leadup to this tragic attack has made its way out into the public spotlight as well. It was clear from the outset that Lee's killing wasn't a random attack or mugging gone awry. Yet, the motivation for such a brutal incident remained shrouded in mystery early on in the investigation.

Thanks to The Wall Street Journal's report, It's now known that Nima Momeni's actions may be linked to external factors surrounding the pair's interactions with one another. The two were known to be part of San Francisco's "The Lifestyle" social circle. Essentially, Tech executives who are part of this "Lifestyle" seem to play as hard as they work: In the autopsy report for Lee, examiners found cocaine, ketamine, and other drugs in his system.

Where Lee and Momeni's interaction may have turned deadly is in their relationships to two women. Lee reportedly had been seeing a woman that Momeni dated previously, and more recently was romantically involved with the attacker's sister, Khazar Momeni. Surveillance footage also places the two men at Khazar's home earlier in the morning of Lee's death, leaving in the assailant's car at around 2:00 a.m. Allegedly, Nima Momeni had confronted Lee about his role as a potentially corrupting influence on his sister.

Momeni will go to trial, intending to plead not guilty to the charges, so the whole story most certainly will be heard in the months ahead.