The Shocking Details Surrounding The Stabbing Death Of Cash App Founder Bob Lee
The shocking death of Bob Lee, chief product officer for cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin, as well as the founder of Cash App, took the world by storm in early April of 2023. The technology innovator was found stabbed with a kitchen knife on the street in San Francisco. His attacker was Nima Momeni, a fellow tech industry worker who knew Lee personally. Reports note that the two were driving together before the altercation took place.
In the weeks since Bob Lee's death, new details have continued to trickle in regarding the killing, and the two men at the center of this tragedy more broadly. Momeni was in court at the beginning of May in relation to murder charges brought by San Francisco authorities, and thus additional details have come to light from the night Lee was killed. In addition to their acquaintance, it appears that recreational drug use and a counterculture community of sorts lies close to the heart of this violent act.
New public details have emerged surrounding the attack
The attack happened in Rincon Hill, an upscale neighborhood of San Francisco, at about 2:30 a.m. on the morning of April 4, 2023. Nima Momeni, a 38-year old IT specialist working for his own firm — Expand IT — was arrested a little over a week later on April 13, 2023. Mission Local first reported that the knife used to stab Bob Lee was recovered near the scene, and that he had been struck several times with the weapon.
While surveillance video of the murder hasn't been released, the police have been successful in recovering video footage of the attack. According to the NY Post, It allegedly shows Lee approaching a red car parked on the road with its hazard lights flashing. He seemingly lifts his shirt to show the wounds, while asking for help. The driver then leaves without helping Lee, who then collapses shortly after.
Additional reporting from The Wall Street Journal suggests that Lee's killer drove a white BMW and quickly drove away after stabbing Lee. Bob Lee called 911 himself, but was unconscious when first responders arrived. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but ultimately passed away from his injuries.
'The Lifestyle' of San Francisco tech elites may play a central role
New information surrounding the leadup to this tragic attack has made its way out into the public spotlight as well. It was clear from the outset that Lee's killing wasn't a random attack or mugging gone awry. Yet, the motivation for such a brutal incident remained shrouded in mystery early on in the investigation.
Thanks to The Wall Street Journal's report, It's now known that Nima Momeni's actions may be linked to external factors surrounding the pair's interactions with one another. The two were known to be part of San Francisco's "The Lifestyle" social circle. Essentially, Tech executives who are part of this "Lifestyle" seem to play as hard as they work: In the autopsy report for Lee, examiners found cocaine, ketamine, and other drugs in his system.
Where Lee and Momeni's interaction may have turned deadly is in their relationships to two women. Lee reportedly had been seeing a woman that Momeni dated previously, and more recently was romantically involved with the attacker's sister, Khazar Momeni. Surveillance footage also places the two men at Khazar's home earlier in the morning of Lee's death, leaving in the assailant's car at around 2:00 a.m. Allegedly, Nima Momeni had confronted Lee about his role as a potentially corrupting influence on his sister.
Momeni will go to trial, intending to plead not guilty to the charges, so the whole story most certainly will be heard in the months ahead.