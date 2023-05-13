Withings Scanwatch Has Some Of The Best Battery Life In The Smartwatch Game

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're on the hunt for a smartwatch with the best battery life, you need to go beyond the Apple Watch and even Fitbit. Those watches measure battery life in hours or days. If you want battery life measured in weeks, you need to go to the outliers. Some smartwatches claim outlandish battery life, but there's usually some kind of trick to it. One notable example is the TicWatch 3 Pro by Mobvoi, which has a low-power LCD as a second screen layer that looks like what you'd find on a non-smart watch. When set to "low-power mode," Mobvoi claims the TicWatch Pro 3 can run for up to 45 days.

Another outlier is the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, which, as the name suggests, has a solar panel built into the watch face that can gather sunlight. The screen features a monochrome LCD panel that helps with battery life, as well. Garmin claims that as long as you get at least three hours of sunlight per day, you'll never have to charge your watch. Otherwise, it can last for over a month under normal conditions.

Finally, we have the Withings Scanwatch. This model offers long-lasting battery life by utilizing a small circular screen set into the watch face for notifications and menus; the rest of the watch face has a minute and second hand, making it a hybrid watch. When you want to navigate the small screen, the hands move out of the way. We had the opportunity to test this watch and under normal use, it lasted for a little over three weeks between charges.