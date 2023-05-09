How To Connect An Xbox Controller To Your Apple TV

Traditional gaming consoles are no longer a requisite for quality gaming experiences. Devices like the Apple TV have only gotten more powerful with time. They're extremely popular as streaming boxes that offer a gateway to your favorite shows and movies, band game developers have consistently tapped into this growing market with new and repurposed titles, plus some exclusives.

Although the Apple TV comes with its own Siri Remote, you might find it limiting and uncomfortable depending on the games you play. This is where pairing a traditional controller can be a literal game changer. The Apple TV supports most Bluetooth controllers out of the box. If all you have is an Xbox controller, you're in luck: most of the newest models connect easily.

Once connected, you can search the App Store on your Apple TV for games and filter results to only show titles that support gaming controllers. You may not be able to use every feature like haptic feedback, but you'll have an infinitely more comfortable way to enjoy your games. Read on, and we'll guide you through the process step-by-step.