Bluetti's AC60 & B80 Portable Power Station Is Ready For Your Off-Grid Adventure

This content was paid for by Bluetti and created by SlashGear.

As the summer approaches, getting outside and off-grid seems more and more appealing, and the new Bluetti AC60 and B80 portable power station wants to come along on the trip. The latest in the company's solar generator range, the AC60 pairs portability with an unexpected amount of flexibility, both from what you can power and how you can recharge. That could well make it a hit with campers, RV and overland enthusiasts, or anybody simply wanting to head to the park without worrying about charging their gadgets.

Inside the AC60 is a 403 Wh battery, using the same long-life LiFePO4 lithium iron phosphate chemistry we've seen in Bluetti's other recent models. The benefit there is an increase in battery safety and a longer lifespan; in fact, Bluetti says, the AC60's battery can handle 3,000 recharge cycles. To underscore that confidence, the AC60 gets a six-year warranty, and Bluetti rates its LiFePO4 pack as having a 10 year lifespan.

It's sufficient to keep a 60W mini fridge going for more than five hours, Bluetti says, or a 15W light operational for over 21 hours. You could charge the typical smartphone more than 21 times, and while you've got your phone in your hand, Bluetti's app shows the AC60's current input/output, the battery status, and more. Of course, a front panel LCD displays current status, too.