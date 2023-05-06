The Weird Reason Acura Chopped An NSX In Half

The Acura NSX, particularly the second-generation model, is one of the best-looking sports cars out there. However, the Japanese carmaker apparently has some rather unconventional ideas about the car's Type S variant. One of the most unique concepts Acura has introduced for the vehicle involves sawing an Acura NSX Type S in half and attaching it as a makeshift trailer to another Acura NSX in a configuration the company called "one-and-a-half."

This might sound like a strange stunt from the Honda subsidiary, but the team over at Acura explained in a press release that they designed this supercar-trailer hybrid to compete in the 2023 Tire Rack One Lap of America rally. The custom-fabricated ride will have the trailer filled with towing tools, fluids, and, perhaps most importantly, spare tires for the journey spanning 3,200 miles and lasting eight days in total.

Leading the charge is an Acura NSX Type S draped in Thermal Orange Pearl paint job, wearing lightweight HRE wheels and Red Line Synthetic Oil. Acura says its off-beat creation will enter the Sports and Grand Touring (Small Bore, Stock GT Class over $50,000) at the event, which kicks off on May 6, runs through May 13, and covers 15 states. As odd as the whole project sounds, it seems Acura was still mindful about permanently modifying one of its vaunted cars.