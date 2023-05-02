10 Tricks To Make Your iPhone Run Faster

Most longtime iPhone users are familiar with that sinking feeling you get when you realize that your device is on its last legs. Apps take longer to open and close, your device powers on and off at random, and the entire iPhone begins to feel clunky and slow. Of course, while replacing your phone every now and again may be a necessity, there are things you can do to keep your phone running quickly and efficiently for as long as possible before you have to resort to buying a new iPhone altogether. Generally speaking, iPhones running slower than normal can often be symptomatic of other issues and isn't always a result of the device's age.

At the end of the day, an iPhone is a powerful and complicated device that has just as much ability to make your life easier as it does to make your life harder. Your device's intricacies can be difficult to manage, particularly when you're trying to make your iPhone run as fast as it possibly can for as long as it can. Luckily, there are solutions you can implement to help troubleshoot a slow iPhone and help you extend your device's lifespan for as long as possible. These 10 tips and tricks will help whether your phone is slowing down with age, or if your brand-new device has mysteriously soured on you.