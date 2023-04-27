Motorola Rizr Hands-On: You Gotta Know When To Roll 'Em

It should go without saying that this phone seems like it's super delicate. From the fact that the entire screen is exposed all the time (when the case is off) to the fact that when the phone extends the screen including the backing is maybe one or two millimeters, it just feels like this phone is not meant for this world. The one time I did drop it, everyone in the room jumped. For the record, the phone lived.

But if this phone went up for sale, and people bought it, you can bet some people would take the case off, which would leave the rolled up screen exposed on the front, bottom, and back of the phone. If the screen is extended and the phone gets dropped upside down, it's game over and we can all go home. Of course, Motorola is confident enough in this phone that it has made 15-20 of them. Not only that, it has sent those phones out to some people as part of a closed "friends and family" beta test to see how it performs in the real world. That's a lot of confidence.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

I'm not an engineer, nor do I play one on TV, so maybe I'm not the right person to ask, but the Rizr in its current form just seems like it's too delicate to exist. But this is a proof of concept, so what I saw will definitely not be the final product. Motorola is using this opportunity to learn not only about its engineering but about the user experience, so let's get into some of the cool things this phone can do.