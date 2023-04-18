Marvel Move Fitness App Wants To Get You Into Shape With Superhero Storylines
After milking billions of dollars from blockbuster movies, games, TV shows, and merch, comics giant Marvel has turned its attention to fitness. The studio has collaborated with Six to Start on a fitness program called Marvel Move, which adds a dash of superhero energy to your workouts. Available via the ZRX app, the app will have you walk, run, or jog, while interactive stories featuring Marvel characters blast into the ears, pushing you toward finishing the fitness goal of the day. The premise is not entirely unheard of. In the same way that players advance through a narrative-driven fitness mission as "Runner 5" in the "Zombies, Run" app, players will find themselves immersed in a Marvel-esque superhero challenge with comic book characters available with the Marvel Move program.
It is, therefore, no surprise that Marvel picked up "Zombies, Run" creator Six to Start to whip up its own fitness program brimming with superhero tales. Initially, the Marvel-designed fitness program will offer five storylines featuring the adventures of Loki and Thor, Hulk, X-Men, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange. The creators of the program claim to serve "thrilling Marvel Comics-based storylines in which the runner is the main character, and supporting characters help runners meet fitness goals." The running tasks, which users can choose to be mundane or thrilling, can be accomplished outdoors, on a treadmill, or even in a wheelchair.
A steep price to pay for running with heroes
Marvel Move offers an expert-designed 5K, 10K, half-marathon, and marathon training program for those feeling adventurous. The beginner-level 5K session has 24 voiced workouts spanning across eight weeks, where users are trained for their first 5K run with the Asgardian duo of Thor and Loki assisting them. Marvel Move will start rolling out this Summer for Android and iOS users via the ZRX app.
ZRX is a fully-stacked fitness app that also offers access to customizable enemy chases, syncs to a web dashboard, and lets users pick their own music as they are running a superheroic adventure. The app will sell access to the service at a discounted price of $99 for two years, otherwise, a one-year subscription will set you back by $74.99 annually. You can also join the exclusive Founders Club that starts at $99 per person each year, a membership for two people will cost you $198, while the four-person family tier will have you forking out $396 per year.