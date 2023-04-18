Marvel Move Fitness App Wants To Get You Into Shape With Superhero Storylines

After milking billions of dollars from blockbuster movies, games, TV shows, and merch, comics giant Marvel has turned its attention to fitness. The studio has collaborated with Six to Start on a fitness program called Marvel Move, which adds a dash of superhero energy to your workouts. Available via the ZRX app, the app will have you walk, run, or jog, while interactive stories featuring Marvel characters blast into the ears, pushing you toward finishing the fitness goal of the day. The premise is not entirely unheard of. In the same way that players advance through a narrative-driven fitness mission as "Runner 5" in the "Zombies, Run" app, players will find themselves immersed in a Marvel-esque superhero challenge with comic book characters available with the Marvel Move program.

Marvel

It is, therefore, no surprise that Marvel picked up "Zombies, Run" creator Six to Start to whip up its own fitness program brimming with superhero tales. Initially, the Marvel-designed fitness program will offer five storylines featuring the adventures of Loki and Thor, Hulk, X-Men, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange. The creators of the program claim to serve "thrilling Marvel Comics-based storylines in which the runner is the main character, and supporting characters help runners meet fitness goals." The running tasks, which users can choose to be mundane or thrilling, can be accomplished outdoors, on a treadmill, or even in a wheelchair.