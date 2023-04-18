Southwest Flights Grounded Today As Technical Issue Threatened Travel Chaos

Update 4/18/2023: Added statement from Southwest Airlines

Southwest briefly paused close to a third of its flights around the United States on Tuesday. Over 1,200 flights had been canceled in total, leading to travel chaos across the country. According to the FAA, the flights had been grounded due to "equipment issues." Southwest's website and app also appeared to be having problems, possibly due to the number of passengers attempting to gain access and check on their flight status.

Southwest has yet to issue an official statement but has responded to some concerned passengers on Twitter. In response to a customer seemingly stuck on a plane, the airline tweeted: "We know traveling is tough on its own, and we're very sorry for the delays today. As of now, we do not have a time frame for when this will be resolved. Please know that our Teams across the board are working diligently to get you on your way ASAP."

This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems. At the airlineâ€™s request, the FAA paused Southwestâ€™s departures as they resolved the issue. The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

Shortly thereafter, the FAA resumed Southwest flights. The total delay lasted approximately 30 minutes. Dan Landson, Spokesperson for the airline told SlashGear, "Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure. Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions. We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or visit a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs. We appreciate the patience of our Customers and Employees during this morning's brief disruption."