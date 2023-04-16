You Can Set Up Parental Controls On Snapchat - Here's How

Among the current wave of major social media platforms, Snapchat enjoys disproportionately high popularity among teens and younger users. While that might sound like good business for Snap, it opens new avenues of concern for parents and guardians. Thankfully, Snapchat offers a parental control dashboard called Family Center to keep an eye on young users' online activities and guard them from any potential harm.

The most crucial step to enable parental controls on Snapchat is to create an account and link it to your child's Snapchat profile via the invitation system. In order to activate the safety features, both the parent and their ward's accounts must mutually follow each other.

Snapchat doesn't have any mandate that only direct members can link up to another account to keep an eye on their social activity. Instead, approved guardians or any trusted family relative can go ahead and activate the protective features for their ward.

The only criteria here is that a parent or relative must be at least 25 years of age to act as an online guardian for another Snapchat account. Family Center in Snapchat allows guardians to keep an eye on their ward's online friends, and also get a glimpse of people they've had conversations with, in the past seven days. In 2022, Snap added another feature to its app that allows parents to restrict sensitive content that could be unsafe for young minds and violate the platform's guidelines.