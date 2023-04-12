Fotile ChefCubii E1 Review: Countertop Steam Oven Convenience With Compromise

I didn't have any chicken wings on hand to test that cut of meat's preset, but I did use it for chicken drumsticks instead. Because I was concerned about repeating the third-degree burns from the roasted whole chicken experiment, I poked the drumstick ends through the grates of the wire grilling rack and let them hang upside down to cook, so that the juice would drip off onto the baking sheet below. This let me take the runoff out later after it had cooled off. Set at the chicken wing setting, the drumsticks cooked up remarkably well — they had to run through for a few more minutes to get to temp, but overall it confirmed my hope that the highly-specific presets can be applied to adjacent foods, like chicken drumsticks instead of wings.

I was skeptical of the machine's claim to offer grilling capability, so I put that to the test with a ribeye. You'd think that this would be an obvious preset to include on the oven — but to my chagrin, it wasn't. There aren't presets for beef at all, besides the beef jerky.

Normally, if I'm to make a steak indoors, I sear it on hot cast iron and then pop it in the oven. Putting cast iron into the countertop oven didn't seem prudent, so instead I tried to get a sear on the steak by putting it directly on the oven grate after it had preheated. This didn't work very well, so I wouldn't recommend using the ChefCubii for steaks (or any cut of meat on which you'd like a crusty sear).

Overall, I'd say the ChefCubii is capable of cooking most meats. I also want to mention that I had a wired meat thermometer in the oven, and the door still closed and sealed tightly around the wire.