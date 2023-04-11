YouTube TV Reveals Confusing NFL Sunday Ticket Pricing

For the right price, you will be able to watch every game of the next NFL season on YouTube TV. However, the pricing scheme in question seems to be causing a few issues, as fans struggle to get their heads around the pricing structure, and what discounts apply in which circumstances. In some cases, the early bird pricing scheme can save users around $100, provided they sign up before the pre-season discount disappears. A bundle is available for those who want to save while cramming as much NFL action as possible into their weekends. You can even get access to the games while not actually subscribing to YouTube's TV service. YouTube TV subscribers who sign up will get access to every fixture, including "local, national, and out-of-market games," according to the company.

The reduced-price season tickets are available from today, and the offers run through until June 6. Once purchased, the game can be viewed on a number of platforms including phones, computers, smart TVs, and tablets. The option to sign up for the service should appear for YouTube users within the next few days. YouTube TV users will benefit from the multiview feature and unlimited DVR storage. If you haven't got YouTube TV, but still want to sign up, the games will be available through the site's Primetime channels, as well, and will feature prominently on your YouTube feed during game days. You can also find the games in the "Movies and TV Hub, NFL's channel and watch page." Or, you can just use the search bar to find the particular game you want.