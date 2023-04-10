Elon Musk Tweeted DMs With Twitter Files Writer Amid Substack Spat

Elon Musk appears to be unhappy that Substack plans to launch its own potentially competing platform called Notes, and that has led to a confusing and somewhat bizarre public spat with one of the so-called Twitter Files writers, Matt Taibbi. Keeping track of the drama is getting difficult as the absurdity level increases, but the short version is that Substack announced Notes on April 5, describing it as a platform that will enable content creators to share short-form posts. Screenshots shared by Substack indicate the platform may be a direct Twitter competitor, though the company says it isn't.

Since sharing links to my articles is a primary reason I come to this platform, I was alarmed and asked what was going on. I was given the option of posting articles on Twitter instead. I'm obviously staying at Substack, and will be moving to Substack Notes next week. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) April 7, 2023

The day after that, Twitter suddenly turned on Substack and flagged links to the platform as possible spam, among other things. It was hard to interpret the move as anything more than petty retaliation for the company's decision to launch Notes. Following some claims made by Musk and confusion expressed by Substack leadership, Twitter reverted the changes on Sunday. However, amid all of this, Musk has been in a semi-public quibble with Taibbi, who has his own Substack newsletter — and who, the day after Twitter's restriction, said he was leaving the platform in favor of Notes.