How To Reset Your Windows 11 Network Settings (And Why You Might Need To)

Networking issues have long been the bane of PC users, and they're right up there with printer problems in how annoying they can be. Whether you're rocking the latest high-end networking gear or just using what your internet service provider (ISP) gave you, there's an excellent chance you've ended up in a situation where you're at your wit's end trying to make your connection work.

When you've rebooted everything you own, including the 2006 Motorola Razr you still have stuffed in a drawer for some reason, there is something else you can try. A lesser-known trick is resetting your Windows networking settings. It won't work miracles, but sometimes it can fix stubborn connectivity issues. Sometimes a driver install goes awry, or some app messes with your network settings. Sometimes Windows garbles them all on its own. Let's just say that Windows 11 has some pretty common issues.

This used to take a little work, but with Windows 11, Microsoft has finally made it relatively easy. If your Windows PC is steadfastly refusing to connect to your network, a reset may be just what you need to get back online.