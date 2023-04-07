Google Is Pulling The Plug On Dropcam And Nest Secure

Google is sunsetting the Works With Nest program, and is also ending support for Dropcam security cameras and the Nest Secure service next year. In an email sent to customers, the company notifies that Works With Nest will be shut down on September 29, 2024, which means all device connections will stop working. The move has been in the making for a while, and also serves to consolidate a majority of Google's smart home hardware under the Home umbrella.

Google announced a replacement called Works With Home back in 2019, and ever since, its predecessor Nest program has been on an extended lifeline. In the meanwhile, affected users will get access to a new script editor for creating custom automation routines if they so choose. It will also add new features and will be released in "the coming months," says the company.

Next, Nest Secure — Google's alarm system, which includes Nest Guard, Nest Detect, Nest Tag, and the Nest app — will also lose official support on April 8, 2024. Google discontinued the alarm system back in September 2020. It will be succeeded by the ADT Self Setup, which was announced just over a week ago, following a partnership between Google and ADT worth $450 million which was announced all the way back in 2020.