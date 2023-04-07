Bluetti EP900 Energy Storage System Brings Whole-Home Power Outage Backup To The U.S.

With recurring power outages a fact of life for many U.S. homes, the idea of a backup system that can keep the lights on when the grid goes down is increasingly appealing. Bluetti may be best known for its portable power stations today, but the new EP900 and B500 Home Power system promises to scale up energy resilience considerably, when it arrives in the U.S. in May 2023.

Modular, flexible enough to work with solar panels or grid-only installations, and tapping the latest cell chemistry for extended lifespan, the EP900 and B500 pairing are not your typical batteries. Nothing illustrates that more than the system's power, with a single Bluetti EP900 capable of up to 9kW of continuous output, and natively supporting 240 volts so that it can power appliances like furnaces, water heaters, and ranges.

For more demanding homes and small businesses, two EP900 can be used in parallel, for as much as 18 kW output. Indeed, one of the EP900 Home Power system's strengths is its modularity. The Energy Storage System (ESS) starts out at 9.9 kWh, from a pair of 4.96 kWh Bluetti B500 batteries. That's sufficient to keep a typical refrigerator running for eight hours, an average TV turned on for more than 79 hours, or power a laptop for more than four days.