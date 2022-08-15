Bluetti AC500 Modular Portable Power Station Keeps The Lights On In An Emergency
With erratic weather and unpredictable natural disasters becoming more common, the chances of an unannounced blackout are steadily increasing. Given how we've practically become slaves to electronic appliances and devices these days, having an alternate power source is no longer a luxury; it has become a matter of survival. Gasoline-chugging generators are sometimes still considered the most convenient simply because they can be used as long as you have fuel available. Nowadays, however, their risks and dangers far outweigh that single benefit, and battery-powered generators have become not only more practical but also more fashionable. These portable power generators come in all shapes and sizes, of course, and Bluetti's latest AC500 modular power station and B300S external battery packs promise the best of both worlds, delivering reliable power in portable chunks.
Gasoline generators are really only convenient because they have been the most common kind until the advent of battery-powered power stations. It's also almost trivial to buy fuel anywhere, except in dire situations where even gasoline isn't accessible. Other than that, however, these antiquated generators are full of flaws and dangers. They're noisy, can't be safely used indoors, and are harmful to the environment.
Portable power generators have risen to offer cleaner and safer power, with batteries that can last for hours on a single charge. Power now becomes a problem of size, with larger generators offering larger capacities at the expense of bulk. That's where Bluetti's line of modular power stations comes in, and the latest Bluetti AC500 takes this flexibility to the next level of power and reliability.
Bluetti AC500 power station and B300S battery pack
The idea behind Bluetti's innovative modular power station is that you don't have to carry or even pay for the power that you don't need or use. You can attach a single external battery pack or stack multiple ones together, depending on your power needs. You can also carry each module separately, so you won't have to break your back carrying a single 18kWh power station around.
The new Bluetti AC500 builds on the highly successful AC300 by upgrading its pure sine wave inverter to 5000W with a 10,000W surge. Together with the new B300S external battery packs, you can get as much as 18,432Wh of maximum power. This is definitely enough to charge not only mobile devices and laptops but also power refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, garage heaters, and even CPAP devices. The sky's the limit when you have the full set, but you can also just use a single battery module if your needs are less demanding.
Just like with any other Bluetti power station, you have a variety of options when it comes to charging the battery itself. An AC outlet might be the most common, but using solar panels lets you go completely green. Even better, if you actually connect the Bluetti AC500 as a stand-in between the home grid and your devices, its Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) function will detect power failure and take over in just 20 milliseconds. With the new Bluetti AC500 modular power station and the new B300S external battery modules, you can have clean, green, quiet, and safe power any time you need it, making darkness in times of blackouts and emergencies a thing of the past.