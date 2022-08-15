Bluetti AC500 Modular Portable Power Station Keeps The Lights On In An Emergency

With erratic weather and unpredictable natural disasters becoming more common, the chances of an unannounced blackout are steadily increasing. Given how we've practically become slaves to electronic appliances and devices these days, having an alternate power source is no longer a luxury; it has become a matter of survival. Gasoline-chugging generators are sometimes still considered the most convenient simply because they can be used as long as you have fuel available. Nowadays, however, their risks and dangers far outweigh that single benefit, and battery-powered generators have become not only more practical but also more fashionable. These portable power generators come in all shapes and sizes, of course, and Bluetti's latest AC500 modular power station and B300S external battery packs promise the best of both worlds, delivering reliable power in portable chunks.

Gasoline generators are really only convenient because they have been the most common kind until the advent of battery-powered power stations. It's also almost trivial to buy fuel anywhere, except in dire situations where even gasoline isn't accessible. Other than that, however, these antiquated generators are full of flaws and dangers. They're noisy, can't be safely used indoors, and are harmful to the environment.

Portable power generators have risen to offer cleaner and safer power, with batteries that can last for hours on a single charge. Power now becomes a problem of size, with larger generators offering larger capacities at the expense of bulk. That's where Bluetti's line of modular power stations comes in, and the latest Bluetti AC500 takes this flexibility to the next level of power and reliability.