Google Fiber Vs. Google Fiber Webpass: What's The Difference?

You've probably heard of Google Fiber, and you may have heard of Webpass (now rebranded as Google Fiber Webpass), but do you know the difference? While the names are similar and both provide the same service, Google Fiber and Google Fiber Webpass are actually two distinct ways to connect your home to the internet. Both are owned by Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, and both are internet service providers (ISPs) that give paid subscribers access to the internet, though locations where these services are available are still fairly limited.

That's mainly because building the infrastructure for a neighborhood's internet network, traditionally using lengthy cables, is expensive and time-consuming. This is why you typically only have one or two options when it comes to ISPs — it's very hard for a competitor to create a new network from scratch. If any company has the resources to give it a shot, it's Alphabet.

By pushing the technology itself, Alphabet can provide customers with faster internet than what may otherwise be offered in any given market. Google Fiber and Google Fiber Webpass use two distinct approaches to the way homes are physically connected to the web. If you happen to live in a city that offers both services, there are some differences like speed and cost you may want to account for before deciding which provider to go with.