Samsung Galaxy SmartTags Could Get Big Hardware Updates In 2023

More than two years after Samsung announced its first object tracker — the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag — the company is planning to give the product lineup its first major update. A new report by Sammobile indicates that Samsung intends to launch second-gen SmartTags at the company's next major "Unpacked" event later this year. The report also added that this event is also likely to witness the launch of Samsung's next-generation of foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, alongside the rumored Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Buds 3 models.

For those unaware, the Samsung SmartTag made it to the market several months before the Apple AirTag arrived on the scene. While Apple AirTags went on to sell more than $1 Billion worth of AirTags as of December 2022, data surrounding the shipment and sales figures for Samsung SmartTags are hard to come by.

With its next generation of SmartTags, Samsung is hoping to change all that. To begin with, the company plans to give the SmartTag a significant hardware upgrade that would address most of the flaws of the existing models. With these changes, Samsung hopes to create a sizable impact on the object tracking segment — something it hasn't really managed to do so far.