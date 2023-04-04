Today's Wordle Answer #654 - April 4, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is not an uncommon word compared to yesterday's Wordle, but its letter combination might be difficult to guess. To help you crack the code in as few guesses as possible, we'll share a few hints that should nudge you toward the solution word. Don't worry — we keep the hints vague enough to not ruin the challenge and thrill of the game, but if you don't mind a spoiler, you may skip to the second section for a reveal of the answer as well.
The word you're looking for is a noun that has to do with the proportional relationship between two numbers. You'll encounter it in photo or video sizing, for social media platforms, or other forms of broadcast such as television. A sine or tangent is an example, and you might use the word if you're talking about sharing something with other people.
We won't disclose all three vowels in the word so we don't give too much away, but its second letter is "A" and the fourth is "I." If you added the letter "N" to the end of the word, you'd have a new word synonymous with quota or allocation. You could also replace its third letter with a "D" to create the name of an AM/FM device.
Pi, but not rho
If you're still unsure, the solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#654 – April 4, 2023) is "ratio." Merriam-Webster defines "ratio" as "the relationship in quantity, amount, or size between two or more things," but in a mathematical sense, the meaning of the word is broader. In that sense, a ratio describes the quantity relation between two similar magnitudes, and is measured by the number of times one factor is divisible by the other.
Per Etymonline, "ratio" is from a Latin word of the same spelling, which originally meant "a reckoning, account, a numbering, or a calculation," and in a transferred sense applied to mental action as reasoning or judgment. It's derived from the root word "rat-," the past-participle stem of "reri" which meant to calculate, reckon, think, or believe — itself from Proto-Indo-European root "re-," "to think, reason, or count."
In some Greek translations, "ratio" was often used to represent Greek "logos" since they both have similar meanings in the sense of computation or reason, but a lot is lost in translation because logos extends in meaning to "speech, word, or statement."
We cracked the code in four tries today, with WordleBot's favorite starting word, "slate," as our first guess. It did pretty well wiping the board of potential answers, leaving only 64 possible guesses. After it, we tried "thing," and that sized down the pool to eight words. Next, we guessed "odour," and after that there was only one possible answer. We hope it takes you fewer tries to arrive at the answer.