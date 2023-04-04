Today's Wordle Answer #654 - April 4, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is not an uncommon word compared to yesterday's Wordle, but its letter combination might be difficult to guess. To help you crack the code in as few guesses as possible, we'll share a few hints that should nudge you toward the solution word. Don't worry — we keep the hints vague enough to not ruin the challenge and thrill of the game, but if you don't mind a spoiler, you may skip to the second section for a reveal of the answer as well.

The word you're looking for is a noun that has to do with the proportional relationship between two numbers. You'll encounter it in photo or video sizing, for social media platforms, or other forms of broadcast such as television. A sine or tangent is an example, and you might use the word if you're talking about sharing something with other people.

We won't disclose all three vowels in the word so we don't give too much away, but its second letter is "A" and the fourth is "I." If you added the letter "N" to the end of the word, you'd have a new word synonymous with quota or allocation. You could also replace its third letter with a "D" to create the name of an AM/FM device.