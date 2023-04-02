Today's Wordle Answer #652 - April 2, 2023 Solution And Hints

April starts off on a mild note, excusing the irony of yesterday's puzzle solution. Today's answer is a common word, but WordleBot says it took most players four tries to figure it out. Considering there are only six attempts per puzzle, that counts as a close shave. To help you crack the code in as few guesses as possible, we'll share a few hints that should nudge you toward the answer word. If you don't mind a spoiler or prefer to cut to the chase, you may skip to the second section for the solution reveal.

The word of the day is a noun that can double as a verb, and it only has one vowel, O, as its third letter. There are no repeated letters, and the word contains the letter S. Per usual, we won't disclose its exact position, so we don't give too much away. However, per the NYT's modified rules for Wordle, you can rule out the possibility that it's the last letter. The word rhymes with "wok," and it's the unit of NASDAQ's offerings.

If you remove its first letter, you'd have a word commonly paired with the word "tick." You could also replace its second letter with P, in which case you'd have the name of the Star Trek character credited with the line, "Live long and prosper."