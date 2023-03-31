Today's Wordle Answer #650 - March 31, 2023 Solution And Hints

We end the month of March in Wordle with a mild word on the difficulty scale. Although it contains a repeated letter, it's commonly used and a word you probably encounter daily. In fact, we could have used the word in that last sentence.

We'll supply some subtle hints to help you figure it out with as few guesses as possible, but if you don't mind a spoiler or prefer to cut to the chase, you can skip to the second section to reveal the answer.

The word you're looking for is an adjective with one vowel, E, repeated as its first and third letters. There are no other repeated letters, and the word rhymes with "reverie." It's the E in the EGBDF mnemonic used in music and a frequent partner of the word "each." You'd have a word for always if you removed its last letter, and if you removed its first, you'd have another emphatic adjective.