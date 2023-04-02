5 Of The Most Underrated Supercars Ever Made

The words 'underrated' and 'supercar' perhaps shouldn't ever appear in the same sentence. While not every supercar is capable of Formula One lap times, some impress in other ways, with doors that open vertically, a screaming V10 engine, or a seven-figure price tag. Some are made from exotic materials like Pagani's carbotanium, an ultra-strong blend of carbon and titanium.

All supercars have something that sets them apart from mere sports cars, but some could be described as unlucky. Some are mechanically tricky, whether that be to build, maintain or drive. Some are born into the wrong time, finding themselves in the midst of a global recession, or up against icons like the McLaren F1. Others are seemingly cursed with bad luck from day one. But even these cars are special and, in our eyes at least, deserve a second chance.

That's why we've compiled this list of some of the most underrated supercars. It could be a much longer list, truth be told, but we've tried to narrow it down to include some of the most storied supercars of the last few decades.