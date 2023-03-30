Today's Wordle Answer #649 - March 30, 2023 Solution And Hints

Unlike the previous Wordle answers this week, today's puzzle solution is a common word, and its letter combination shouldn't be a headache either. Still, Wordle is partly a game of chance, and sometimes six guesses just aren't enough trial and error to figure out the bingo word. To help you turn your tiles green before you run out of attempts, we'll share some hints that should bring the answer to the top of your mind. We'll also reveal the solution word in the second section, so you can skip ahead if you'd rather not do the head-scratching.

The winning word is a noun that describes a certain staple food item. The word has two vowels, E and A, as its third and fourth letters, respectively, and there are no letters repeated. It rhymes with said, and it is slang for money. Fancy restaurants might serve you some before the main meal, and you'd need some to make a sandwich. If you replace the first letter of the word with D, you'd have great fear, and replacing it with T would get you a footstep.