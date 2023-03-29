Today's Wordle Answer #648 - March 29, 2023 Solution And Hints

If something persistently worries you, you might use today's Wordle answer as the verb to describe that affliction. It's a little unlikely that it would be your word of choice, though — it's not an obscure word, but it has synonyms in more widespread usage. The word contains a repeated letter, significantly more complex to guess than words without. To make things easy for you, we'll share some hints that should help you figure it out before you run out of guesses.

Apart from describing a persistent bother, the bingo word also means to assail or besiege. It contains one vowel, E, repeated as its second and fourth letters. It also includes the letter S, but we won't disclose its exact position to avoid ruining the game for players who like the challenge. But, per the NYT's modified Wordle rules, you can be sure it's not the last letter.

If you replace the third letter of the word with an R, you'd have a noun for a soft, brimless hat popularly associated with the French. If it's the first letter you replace with an R instead, you'd have another verb that means to dial something back to zero.