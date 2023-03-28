Two Ways To Use Windows 11 On Your Mac Computer

While Mac owners enjoy the benefits of macOS, there are instances where running Windows-based programs becomes a necessity. For example, your job or school might require you to use software that is only available for Windows — or, during your off hours, you might want to play that hot new Windows-exclusive PC game everyone is talking about. Regardless of the reason, there are two main ways you can use Microsoft's operating system on your Mac: Windows 365 Cloud and Parallels Desktop.

Microsoft's Windows 365 Cloud is a subscription-based service that allows users to access a virtual version of Windows 11 through a remote connection on any device, including Macs. On the other hand, Parallels Desktop is virtualization software that enables you to run Windows 11 alongside macOS, providing seamless integration between the two operating systems. Both of these methods have unique advantages, with the most suitable choice depending on individual needs, preferences, and budget.