RedMagic's First 4K Gaming Monitor Has Impressive Specs

RedMagic, notable for its gaming smartphones and gaming-related products, aims to expand its global portfolio. As a part of this plan, the company has just announced the global launch of its first-ever monitor. The new monitor is a 27-inch 4K display targeted at gamers. The monitor was first announced for RedMagic's home market of China a few months ago and is finally making it to Europe and North America.

Alongside the gaming monitor, RedMagic also launched other products, including a gaming mouse and a new mechanical keyboard. Besides targeting the PC gaming crowd, RedMagic also used this opportunity to launch a new look for its flagship gaming smartphone, called the RedMagic 8 Pro Titanium. This new variant joins the existing "Void" and "Matte" styles already on sale. This version is only an aesthetic difference; no hardware changes are made with the Titanium model.

Significant highlights of RedMagic's monitor include its 178-degree viewing angle, the use of Mini-LED backlighting, and the fact that it comes with its own set of RGB lights.