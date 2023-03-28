RedMagic's First 4K Gaming Monitor Has Impressive Specs
RedMagic, notable for its gaming smartphones and gaming-related products, aims to expand its global portfolio. As a part of this plan, the company has just announced the global launch of its first-ever monitor. The new monitor is a 27-inch 4K display targeted at gamers. The monitor was first announced for RedMagic's home market of China a few months ago and is finally making it to Europe and North America.
Alongside the gaming monitor, RedMagic also launched other products, including a gaming mouse and a new mechanical keyboard. Besides targeting the PC gaming crowd, RedMagic also used this opportunity to launch a new look for its flagship gaming smartphone, called the RedMagic 8 Pro Titanium. This new variant joins the existing "Void" and "Matte" styles already on sale. This version is only an aesthetic difference; no hardware changes are made with the Titanium model.
Significant highlights of RedMagic's monitor include its 178-degree viewing angle, the use of Mini-LED backlighting, and the fact that it comes with its own set of RGB lights.
Everything to know about the RedMagic 4K Gaming Monitor
The RedMagic 4K gaming monitor uses a 27-inch IPS LCD panel that supports UHD resolution (3840x2160 pixels) in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Besides supporting a max refresh rate of 160Hz, the panel also claims a typical brightness of 650 nits and a static contrast ratio of 1000:1. RedMagic also claims 99% color accuracy and a Delta E value of less than 1. In addition, the mini LED backlighting uses 2,304 individual mini LED lights that purportedly greatly enhance the contrast.
Connectivity ports on the monitor include twin HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, and a single USB-C connection that supports reverse charging at 90W, video, and data. In addition to this, the monitor also gets two USB-A ports, a single USB-B port, and a lone earphone jack. RedMagic has also thrown in support for Nvidia GSync and AMD's FreeSync.
Other notable features include advanced eye protection enabled by RedMagic's Eye Health Technology and a wide range of configurations for the product. The monitor supports vertical mode, has a wide range of vertical motion, can be tilted back and forth, and can even swivel from one side to another without moving the base stand.
Users in North America can pre-order the RedMagic 2K Gaming Monitor for $869 starting April 3, 2023, with shipments expected to begin April 6.