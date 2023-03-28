Lenovo Adds Mini LED Displays To Some Slim Pro Laptops For 2023
We're quite enjoying this proliferation of mini-LED displays in high-end laptops. It's been a bit slow to catch on over the past couple of years, but in 2023, manufacturers like Lenovo are bringing the goods at more approachable prices, beginning with today's announcement of the Slim Pro 9i laptop. Designed for creators, the newest display in its most impressive configuration is the PureSight Pro, which can get up to 3.2k in total resolution at up to 165 Hz refresh rate, with 1200 nits of brightness, and 100% color accuracy for Adobe RGB, sRGB color, and DCI-P3 thanks to its mini-LED underpinnings.
Paired with Intel's 13th-generation chipsets and the option to step up to as high as NVIDIA's RTX 4070 GPU, it sounds like there won't be much you can't manage on the Slim Pro 9i, especially with stated thermal capacity gains of 62.5% in the 16-inch model and 25% in the 14.5-inch.
It's obviously well-suited for gaming, but should also be able to chew through sizable creation workloads such as 4K video editing and 3D modeling without much issue. The 16-inch and 14.5-inch models start at $1,799.99 and $1,699.99 respectively, and feature the new Premium Suite, which brings an upgraded keyboard, four noise-canceling microphones, four speakers, and a Full HD IR camera with Time of Flight sensor, among other niceties. You'll be able to customize your build starting in May.
Lenovo Slim Pro 7, Slim 7i, and new Yoga 7 series coming too
In addition to the top-dollar Slim Pro 9i, Lenovo has also lifted the veil from the Slim Pro 7 and Slim 7i, both shipping this April. The 14.5-inch Slim Pro 7 is the only other laptop in this new refresh with the mini-LED PureSight Pro display, albeit with a marginally less impressive readout of 3K resolution at 120 Hz, plus a woefully steep drop to 400 nits brightness.
The Slim Pro 7 tops out at NVIDIA's RTX 4050 for graphics, which still offers ample headroom for lighter creative tasks (and a touch of gaming) and comes equipped with the same Premium Suite hardware upgrades offered in the Slim Pro 9i. Meanwhile, the Slim 7i is a more modest refresh over its predecessor, bringing the chipsets in this aluminum-clad ultralight up to Intel's 13th generation, but otherwise carries on business as usual.
If you like a little versatility instead, the newest Yoga 7 (May) and Yoga 7i (April) come through with up to 16-inch 2.8K OLED displays of their own, matching the 100% DCI-P3 color standard and offering both Intel (13th generation) and AMD Ryzen (7000-series) options. As it folds between any configuration from laptop to tablet, Lenovo rounded its edges for a more comfortable in-hand grip, and it's swinging for the value-heavy fences at a $799.99 base price, except for the 14-inch Yoga 7i, which curiously comes in $50 higher thanks to a 2.2k starting resolution.