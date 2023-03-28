Lenovo Adds Mini LED Displays To Some Slim Pro Laptops For 2023

We're quite enjoying this proliferation of mini-LED displays in high-end laptops. It's been a bit slow to catch on over the past couple of years, but in 2023, manufacturers like Lenovo are bringing the goods at more approachable prices, beginning with today's announcement of the Slim Pro 9i laptop. Designed for creators, the newest display in its most impressive configuration is the PureSight Pro, which can get up to 3.2k in total resolution at up to 165 Hz refresh rate, with 1200 nits of brightness, and 100% color accuracy for Adobe RGB, sRGB color, and DCI-P3 thanks to its mini-LED underpinnings.

Paired with Intel's 13th-generation chipsets and the option to step up to as high as NVIDIA's RTX 4070 GPU, it sounds like there won't be much you can't manage on the Slim Pro 9i, especially with stated thermal capacity gains of 62.5% in the 16-inch model and 25% in the 14.5-inch.

It's obviously well-suited for gaming, but should also be able to chew through sizable creation workloads such as 4K video editing and 3D modeling without much issue. The 16-inch and 14.5-inch models start at $1,799.99 and $1,699.99 respectively, and feature the new Premium Suite, which brings an upgraded keyboard, four noise-canceling microphones, four speakers, and a Full HD IR camera with Time of Flight sensor, among other niceties. You'll be able to customize your build starting in May.