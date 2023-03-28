Today's Wordle Answer #647 - March 28, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a verb that depicts agitation or urgency, which are both emotions you're probably feeling if you're struggling to solve the puzzle while you're running out of attempts. But as always, we're here to save the day and your streak. We'll share a few hints that should make the answer clear to you, and to preserve the thrill of the game, we keep them as subtle and engaging as possible. However, if you're not in the mood for brain-teasing, or you no longer have the luxury of trial and error, you can skip ahead to the second section where we reveal the solution word without teasers.

The word you're looking for is a popular one. It's a noun but it can also function as a verb, and it describes a haste or hustle induced by a need to speed things up. The word has only one vowel, U, and its third letter is also repeated as the fourth. It almost rhymes with "early," although if you're ever early, you wouldn't have to use today's answer word.

Still uncertain? Let's look at some more clues that could help turn on the light bulb before we disclose the answer. You could replace the first letter of the word with C to create the name of a spicy Indian dish or an NBA player. If you replace it with an F instead, you'd have an adjective that people typically use to describe pets.