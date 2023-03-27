OnePlus And OPPO Reportedly Consider Leaving Some Markets In Europe

After failing to crack the European markets for several years, two of China's most popular smartphone brands are reportedly considering winding down their operations there. The Chinese brands in question are OPPO and OnePlus — both owned by Chinese conglomerate BBK electronics, which also owns Vivo, Realme, and iQOO. The report comes courtesy of noted leaker Max Jambor, who tweeted about this possibility recently. Jambor, in his tweet, notes that the first European markets these companies plan to exit include Germany, the U.K., France, and the Netherlands.

OPPO and OnePlus have been trying to make inroads into Europe for several years. OnePlus entered the European market almost a decade ago — in 2014. While its smartphones hogged the headlines, the devices never sold in large numbers in Europe. OPPO entered Europe in 2018, and it's also been a similar story for them. As of 2022, both brands had less than 5% of the European market, which continues to be dominated by Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi. Ironically, even beleaguered Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has significantly more market share than either OPPO or OnePlus in the continent.

The possible winding down of European operations for OPPO did surprise many, given that the company had set up an R&D division for Europe in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2020. OnePlus is also known for having a significant presence in London.