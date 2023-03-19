Today's Wordle Answer #638 - March 19, 2023 Solution And Hints
If you thought yesterday's Wordle answer was difficult, you may not be too pleased with today's puzzle. Unlike yesterday's answer, its letter combination isn't unusual, but the word itself isn't exactly in common usage. It might not readily occur to you if you're not religious, because the word is rooted in faith.
But if you've faithfully preserved your streak, we understand how important it is to keep it going, so we'll share a few tips that should help you figure out the bingo word. You may skip to the second section for the full reveal if you prefer to cut to the chase.
The word you're looking for is a noun with two vowels, E and O, as its third and fifth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with tornado. It appears in many religious creeds, but it is generally used as the term for isms, ideologies, or philosophies.
Words to live by
Still uncertain? The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#638 — March 19, 2023) is credo. A credo is a formula of belief or a system of principles. According to Merriam-Webster, the word is purely Latin, and it literally translates to "I believe." Per the same source, it is the first word of many religious creeds, including the Apostles' Creed and the Nicene Creed.
It took five tries to crack the code today, so it was a really close shave. Our opening guess was the word swole, and that turned two tiles yellow and shrunk the possible answer pool to 123. After the second guess, "peony," the probability of guessing the right answer was 1 in 57. Our third try, "acrid," reduced that number to just two, but we made an incorrect fourth guess, "coder," before the answer became evident. We hope your journey to green tiles is quicker and more straightforward, and if you're itching for more puzzles, here are other games like Wordle to keep you busy.