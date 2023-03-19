Today's Wordle Answer #638 - March 19, 2023 Solution And Hints

If you thought yesterday's Wordle answer was difficult, you may not be too pleased with today's puzzle. Unlike yesterday's answer, its letter combination isn't unusual, but the word itself isn't exactly in common usage. It might not readily occur to you if you're not religious, because the word is rooted in faith.

But if you've faithfully preserved your streak, we understand how important it is to keep it going, so we'll share a few tips that should help you figure out the bingo word. You may skip to the second section for the full reveal if you prefer to cut to the chase.

The word you're looking for is a noun with two vowels, E and O, as its third and fifth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with tornado. It appears in many religious creeds, but it is generally used as the term for isms, ideologies, or philosophies.