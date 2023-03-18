Today's Wordle Answer #637 - March 18, 2023 Solution And Hints

Still unsure? The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#637 – March 18, 2023) is yacht. Although the word is more popularly used for describing a large watercraft used for leisurely cruising, it's an umbrella term for any of various recreational watercraft, according to Merriam-Webster. This means that a ketch, a yawl, a schooner, or a cutter are all varieties that fall under the same general term — yacht.

Yacht is a unique word, both in spelling and pronunciation, so we were particularly interested in learning about its origins. As usual, Etymonline supplied the info we needed – the word has roots in Norwegian "jaght" or early Dutch "jaght," which are both from Middle Low German "jacht," a shortened form of "jachtschip," which literally translates as "ship for chasing."

It was a really lucky day for us — we cracked the code in only three tries, which is one less than the day's average. Even WordleBot needed four attempts to unriddle the puzzle, and that knowledge significantly increased our satisfaction – it's a good day any day we beat the Bot at its own game. The key was our opening guess, clasp, which dramatically reduced the words in the possible answer pool from the standard 2,315 to just 49! After the second guess, "match," the answer was clear. We hope you finish just as fast, or even quicker, and if you're in the mood for more brain teasers, here are other games like Wordle you might like.