Amazon Hit With Lawsuit For Not Disclosing Facial Recognition Use

Amazon's innovative "Just Walk Out" retail concept is a convenient compromise for shoppers who need quick access to goods without the long lines and employees to manage the checkout experience. Amazon isn't the first to offer a self-checkout experience, with Walmart being the most prominent retailer to implement systems nationally.

These systems rely on an honor code partly enforced by security cameras and bystanding loss prevention officers. These techniques exist and are visible to shoppers. But Amazon Go takes it further, eliminating the need to visit a checkout kiosk altogether. Just pick up your items and walk out of the store.

It's no secret that Amazon Go stores peppered throughout New York City are using AI to make this possible — facial recognition technology, to be specific. And though the method is legally sound and has become morally acceptable by today's societal norms, Amazon's total implementation of the service may land it in hot water. A lawsuit alleges it violates consumer rights privacy laws.

A class action complaint filed to a New York district court spotted by CNBC suggests Amazon violates a law requiring it to disclose biometric identification technology before a patron enters its store. Such requirements were nonexistent when the stores opened in 2019, but the so-called "Biometric Identifier Information Law" wasn't installed until January 2022. Still, Amazon reportedly fails compliance at all Amazon Go stores to date.