Today's Wordle Answer #635 - March 16, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer might leave a sour taste in your mouth, but it's still a refreshing, enjoyable beverage — unlike yesterday's clean Wordle solution. However, to make sure that the puzzle ends on a sweet note for you, we'll share a couple of clues that should bring the answer to mind before you run out of guesses. If you're pressed for time or patience, you can skip to the second section for the reveal of the solution word.
The word you're looking for is a noun that describes a kind of alcohol made from fermented apple extract. The drink is an autumn staple, and it can also be used as an ingredient in other beverages.
There are two vowels in the bingo word, "I" and "E," as the second and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word almost rhymes with "fighter." If you replace its first letter with an "R," you'd have a word for a horseman, or a contract addendum.
The answer is unfiltered
Still uncertain? The word you're looking for is "cider." A cider is the expressed juice of any fruit (but usually apples) drunk as a beverage, or used for making other products, per Merriam-Webster. A cider is usually fermented and therefore alcoholic, but North Americans use the word to refer to an unfermented juice extract.
We traced the history of the word via Etymonline, and found that it has roots in Old French "cidre" or "cire," meaning "a pear or apple cider." That also stems from the Late Latin "sicera," a Vulgate rendition of "shekhar" — a Hebrew word used for any strong drink. That root is also similar to the Arabic word "sakar" or "strong drink."
It took three tries to figure out the Wordle today. We went with "clown" as an opening word, and it reduced possible answers to just 114. After guessing "chair" next, we made a lucky third guess. We hope you finish just as quickly.