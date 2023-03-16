Today's Wordle Answer #635 - March 16, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer might leave a sour taste in your mouth, but it's still a refreshing, enjoyable beverage — unlike yesterday's clean Wordle solution. However, to make sure that the puzzle ends on a sweet note for you, we'll share a couple of clues that should bring the answer to mind before you run out of guesses. If you're pressed for time or patience, you can skip to the second section for the reveal of the solution word.

The word you're looking for is a noun that describes a kind of alcohol made from fermented apple extract. The drink is an autumn staple, and it can also be used as an ingredient in other beverages.

There are two vowels in the bingo word, "I" and "E," as the second and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word almost rhymes with "fighter." If you replace its first letter with an "R," you'd have a word for a horseman, or a contract addendum.