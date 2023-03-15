Today's Wordle Answer #634 - March 15, 2023 Solution And Hints

Are you feeling a bit stumped trying to figure out the solution for Wordle puzzle #634? If so, we have some hints that should help nudge you toward the answer, as well as the solution if you need it. Today's word is in common usage — in fact, depending on where you live, you may use this word to refer to using a vacuum on carpet, though most people only use it in the context of hard flooring.

The word isn't limited only to cleaning contexts, however, and can also be used to describe rapidly moving one or more objects in a different spot. The answer — which features a pair of repeat vowels next to each other — can also be used more figuratively, such as describing the type of victory in which one team beats another by a huge margin. The solution is also used as part of a word that refers to a variety of gambling in which one spends a bit of money in hopes of winning a much larger reward.