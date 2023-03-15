Today's Wordle Answer #634 - March 15, 2023 Solution And Hints
Are you feeling a bit stumped trying to figure out the solution for Wordle puzzle #634? If so, we have some hints that should help nudge you toward the answer, as well as the solution if you need it. Today's word is in common usage — in fact, depending on where you live, you may use this word to refer to using a vacuum on carpet, though most people only use it in the context of hard flooring.
The word isn't limited only to cleaning contexts, however, and can also be used to describe rapidly moving one or more objects in a different spot. The answer — which features a pair of repeat vowels next to each other — can also be used more figuratively, such as describing the type of victory in which one team beats another by a huge margin. The solution is also used as part of a word that refers to a variety of gambling in which one spends a bit of money in hopes of winning a much larger reward.
You encounter the answer every time you use a broom
If things still aren't coming together, here's a stronger hint: the word refers to an action most people perform using a broom, and it rhymes with the word weep — in fact, you're only one letter away from getting it right if you use weep as the foundation of your guess. Yes, the answer to Wordle #634 for March 15, 2023, is "sweep," a word that be used as a noun and as a verb, and that dates back to the early 14th century.
According to Etymonline, the origins of this word aren't quite known, but it has been used to refer to cleaning with a broom since its earliest days. It was only later on in the 14 century that the word sweep also found use as a way to refer to quickly brushing away or collecting something, such as something being swept out to sea. If you're careful and pick the right Wordle starting words, you can also boast about scoring a sweeping victory.