Today's Wordle Answer #632 - March 13, 2023 Solution And Hints

We hit a magnificent milestone today — we solved our 500th Wordle! For some reason, it feels like a big enough deal to celebrate, but we're making do with the deep satisfaction of keeping a streak for that long. Of course, that means there's now a lot at stake with every subsequent puzzle, so if you're in the same camp with us — the proud owner of an impressive Wordle streak — we're here to help keep it that way. To help you crack today's code, we'll share a couple of clues that should make the answer word clear to you. If you don't mind a spoiler or simply prefer to cut to the chase, you can skip to the second section for the reveal of the solution.

The word of the day is in common usage, and its letter combination isn't unconventional either. It's a verb that can double as a noun depending on the context, and it means to take or assign responsibility for wrongdoing. There are only two vowels, A and E, as the third and fifth letters respectively, and no letters are repeated. The word rhymes with "claim," and it becomes fire if you replace its first letter with F. If you remove the first letter altogether, the word becomes uncool.