Today's Wordle Answer #632 - March 13, 2023 Solution And Hints
We hit a magnificent milestone today — we solved our 500th Wordle! For some reason, it feels like a big enough deal to celebrate, but we're making do with the deep satisfaction of keeping a streak for that long. Of course, that means there's now a lot at stake with every subsequent puzzle, so if you're in the same camp with us — the proud owner of an impressive Wordle streak — we're here to help keep it that way. To help you crack today's code, we'll share a couple of clues that should make the answer word clear to you. If you don't mind a spoiler or simply prefer to cut to the chase, you can skip to the second section for the reveal of the solution.
The word of the day is in common usage, and its letter combination isn't unconventional either. It's a verb that can double as a noun depending on the context, and it means to take or assign responsibility for wrongdoing. There are only two vowels, A and E, as the third and fifth letters respectively, and no letters are repeated. The word rhymes with "claim," and it becomes fire if you replace its first letter with F. If you remove the first letter altogether, the word becomes uncool.
The answer is somebody's fault
Still uncertain? The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#632 — March 13, 2023) is "blame." The word is not uncommon, so a definition is unnecessary, but you might find its origin interesting — we did. Merriam-Webster reports that "blame" is from Anglo-French "blamer" or "blasmer," which means to rebuke or criticize, and from Late Latin "blasphemare" or Greek " blasphēmein," which means to speak amiss of sacred things or to revile or reproach such. As you can probably guess, that's the same word from which "blasphemy" is derived, and it's surprising that the two words are related considering they have different, almost unrelated meanings.
It took three tries to solve the puzzle today, many thanks to a strategic starting word, slate. It had three letters in the correct position, but unfortunately, we guessed "flame" before the answer became clear. We hope you turn your tiles green just as quickly, or even faster, and if you're itching for more puzzle action, here are more games like Wordle to keep you busy.