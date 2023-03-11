Today's Wordle Answer #630 - March 11, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer has one thing in common with the puzzle — letters. You need to gather five for Wordle, but the solution word allows you to send as many as you want. It's a tool you most likely use for work, and you might use it as an alternative to texting.

If you're struggling with unraveling the mystery word, the following hints should help you do so in time. We keep them subtle enough to not render the game unchallenging, but helpful enough to nudge you toward the solution. We'll eventually reveal the answer word in the second section, so you can skip ahead if you prefer to cut to the chase.

The word you're looking for has three vowels, E, A, and I as its first, third and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and it rhymes with "scale." It is the most popular medium of formal correspondence, and you remove its first letter to get a term for describing a postal system.