Today's Wordle Answer #629 - March 10, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a verb that means to deeply enjoy or derive satisfaction from something. For many of us, that correctly describes the feeling of solving a Wordle puzzle and seeing the streak count go up one digit. If you're struggling with cracking today's code, the satisfaction (and streak) might be at stake, but we're here to help. We'll supply a couple of clues that should help you unravel the mystery, and if you're pressed for time or patience, you can skip to the second section to see the answer revealed.

Like yesterday's answer, the word of the day repeats E twice, but this time as the second and fourth letters. There are no other repeated letters, and the word also describes a wild party or celebration. It rhymes with "devil" and also contains the letter V as its third letter. If you added the letter A between its fourth and fifth letters, you'd have a new word that means to disclose or uncover.