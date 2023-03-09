This Hidden EV Charging Fee Can Result In An Unexpectedly Huge Bill

Of all the virtues extolled about electric vehicles by the various circuits pushing this vehicular revolution, cost savings on fuel has been one of the biggest. It's nice not to be at the mercy of gas pumps, where prices can fluctuate wildly.

But EVs don't come without their own unique costs. You still need to use energy to charge your vehicle periodically, though it's cheaper than gas. Repairs can be shockingly expensive, and you'll want to brace yourself for the sticker shock induced by the inevitable need for a battery replacement.

If ever you need to charge at a public charging station, the costs is typically higher than the electricity you'd use at home. And you'll need to be doubly mindful of how long you want your car to sit idle tethered to one of those public hookups, as you could incur extra fees that might put any gas bill to shame.