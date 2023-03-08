PS5 Firmware Update Adding Discord, VRR For 1440p Is Now Available To Everyone

Since its release to consumers in November 2020, Sony has issued several firmware updates for the PS5, improving performance, system stability, and adding new features. Most of these updates were minor bug fixes and optimizations that have made the PS5 a far more capable gaming console now than it was at launch.

The last major firmware update from the PS5 was issued in September 2022, when the console added many new features; including screen sharing with friends, easier access to user profiles, and the ability to send voice messages and stickers using the Game Base tool.

In addition, for users in select countries, the last update also gave PS5 users the ability to perform a YouTube search using voice commands. However, the most significant feature added to the PS5 with the last major firmware update was support for 1440p resolutions.

However, users switching to the new firmware quickly noticed that upgrading to the 1440p resolution meant giving up on the VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) feature. Needless to say, PS5 users weren't entirely thrilled about this. Nearly six months later, Sony has begun rolling out a new update to fix this issue, while bringing an additional set of features.