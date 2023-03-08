Today's Wordle Answer #627 - March 8, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is an adjective befitting a king. If a thing is princely or stately, you might reach for the word "royal" to describe it, or you could use this word. It's not uncommon, and its letter combination should be easy enough to guess, so let's help you do just that. We'll share a few hints that should bring the word to mind before you run out of attempts, but if you're running out of time or patience, you can skip ahead to the second section — we disclose the solution word there, no teasers.
The word you're looking for has two vowels, "E" and "A," as its second and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. It rhymes with "seagull," and it becomes a matter of the law if you replace its first letter with "L." If you add the letter "E" after its last letter, it becomes a word that means to lavishly entertain or amuse someone.
The answer is splendid
If you're still unsure, the solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#627 – March 8, 2023) is "regal." The word traces back to an Old French word of the same spelling and meaning, which is Modern French "réal." It also has direct roots in Latin "regalis," from Proto-Indo-European root "reg-," which literally translates as "to move in a straight line," but is interpreted figuratively as "to direct in a straight line," or "to lead or rule." The same PIE root forms all or parts of words like "regulate," "regimen," "region," and "reign."
We unriddled the puzzle in three tries. Our first guess, "score," was a miss, but it reduced the number of possible answers to 228 and turned two tiles yellow, which was more than enough to work with. We recommend words with some of the letters "S," "O," "A," "R," "T," and "E" as Wordle starting words because those are statistically the most frequently occurring combinations in English.
Our next guess, "dream," shrunk the answer pool to just 11 words, and then we made a lucky third guess. We hope you finish just as quickly, and if you want, there are more games like Wordle to keep you busy until tomorrow's puzzle is released.