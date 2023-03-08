Today's Wordle Answer #627 - March 8, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is an adjective befitting a king. If a thing is princely or stately, you might reach for the word "royal" to describe it, or you could use this word. It's not uncommon, and its letter combination should be easy enough to guess, so let's help you do just that. We'll share a few hints that should bring the word to mind before you run out of attempts, but if you're running out of time or patience, you can skip ahead to the second section — we disclose the solution word there, no teasers.

The word you're looking for has two vowels, "E" and "A," as its second and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. It rhymes with "seagull," and it becomes a matter of the law if you replace its first letter with "L." If you add the letter "E" after its last letter, it becomes a word that means to lavishly entertain or amuse someone.