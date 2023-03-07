Today's Wordle Answer #626 - March 7, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is not obscure, neither are its letters difficult to guess. Still, you only get six tries per Wordle, so it's important to make the most of every guess. To help you do that, and ultimately turn your tiles green in as few tries as possible, we'll share a few hints that should nudge you toward the answer word. If you prefer to cut to the chase, you can skip ahead to the second section for the solution.

The mystery word is a noun, but in some contexts, it can also function as a verb. It has two vowels, O and E, and is second and fifth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. It also contains the letter S, and per usual fashion, we won't disclose its exact position, but you can be sure of this much: in keeping with the NYT's rules for Wordle answers, it's not the last letter.

The word you're looking for rhymes with outsource, and its feces are nonsense. A dark one is an unexpected winner and a Katy Perry song featuring rapper Juicy J. If you flog a dead one, you're wasting your time on something futile, and if you put a cart before it, you've messed up the order of things. Seabiscuit was one, and it's the logo of Ralph Lauren's Polo collection.