Today's Wordle Answer #626 - March 7, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is not obscure, neither are its letters difficult to guess. Still, you only get six tries per Wordle, so it's important to make the most of every guess. To help you do that, and ultimately turn your tiles green in as few tries as possible, we'll share a few hints that should nudge you toward the answer word. If you prefer to cut to the chase, you can skip ahead to the second section for the solution.
The mystery word is a noun, but in some contexts, it can also function as a verb. It has two vowels, O and E, and is second and fifth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. It also contains the letter S, and per usual fashion, we won't disclose its exact position, but you can be sure of this much: in keeping with the NYT's rules for Wordle answers, it's not the last letter.
The word you're looking for rhymes with outsource, and its feces are nonsense. A dark one is an unexpected winner and a Katy Perry song featuring rapper Juicy J. If you flog a dead one, you're wasting your time on something futile, and if you put a cart before it, you've messed up the order of things. Seabiscuit was one, and it's the logo of Ralph Lauren's Polo collection.
A cowboy's ride
If you're still unsure, the solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#626 — March 7, 2023) is horse. According to Britannica, the horse belongs to the taxonomic family Equidae and is one of two extant subspecies of "Equus ferus," which is where the term "equestrian" is derived, for anything related to horse riding.
"Horse" is one of those words that have become so commonplace that it's rare for anyone to question its origin, but of course, today we had the opportunity to do that. Etymonline held the answers to our inquiry — the word is from Old English "hors," which goes farther back to Proto-Germanic "harss-," the same root word of the Old Norse, Dutch, and German words for horse.
There are several idioms and sayings in which horse makes an appearance, and many of them have interesting origins. Let's take "dark horse" for example — Phrases.org supplies that the saying was originally horse racing parlance. It described a horse that wasn't well-known on the track and so was difficult to bet on. We hope you finish your puzzle on time today, and here are more games like Wordle you can try if you're looking for more brain teasers.