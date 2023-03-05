The Strange Supersonic Aircraft That Never Reached Its Full Potential

Despite initial hiccups, the Douglas X-3 made its first official flight on October 20, 1952. But the limitations of the aircraft surfaced shortly thereafter. Testing showed that the X-3 was severely underpowered. The substitute J34 engines could not power its sleek design. Its first supersonic flight clocked Mach 1.1 but was made possible only after it made a 15-degree dive, according to NASA. In its fastest flight, the X-3 could only manage Mach 1.208, that too on a 30-degree dive. Moreover, the aircraft had a takeoff speed of nearly 260 knots, which is significantly higher than typical takeoff speeds.

This was further aggravated by the stubbed wings, which reduced lift and were prone to structural problems. The aircraft was also unwieldy, especially at slow speeds. This not only introduced trouble while landing and taking off but also in flight.

Test pilot Joseph A. Walker had a near-lethal experience on October 27, 1954, when at 30,000 feet and Mach 0.92, the X-3 was subjected to an abrupt left roll. Walker briefly lost control of the aircraft during this roll coupling and experienced high g-forces before he could bring it under control. Post-flight analysis showed that the X-3 airframe had been subjected to its maximum load. Any further stress would have caused the aircraft to break up.