Today's Wordle Answer #625 - March 6, 2023 Solution And Hints

It's the end of the first week in March, and we hope you've succeeded in keeping your streak alive throughout. Yesterday's answer might have been a tricky one to figure out, but we can assure you that you're holding today's answer in the palm of your hand.

The word is the name of one of the 10 digits on your hand, and it's made up of letters that shouldn't be too difficult to guess. Regardless, you only get six tries per Wordle; it's important to make every guess count so that you can crack the code before you run out of attempts. To help you do just that, we'll share hints and pointers that should make the answer word clear to you, and if you don't want to do the head-scratching, you can just skip ahead to the second section for the reveal.

The word of the day is a noun that can also double as an adjective. It has only one vowel, I, and there are no repeated letters. It also contains K as its fourth letter, and it almost rhymes with "dinghy." It describes something that's a similar shade to a color many people associate with femininity or the smallest finger on your hand.