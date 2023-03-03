Nintendo Has Removed Mario Kart 8 And Splatoon From Wii U Network. Here's Why

Considering the grand opening and closing that was the Wii U's lifespan, it's amazing we're even still talking about the console in 2023. Believe it or not, you can still fire the thing up and buy games through the eShop, but that access is scheduled for sunsetting later this year.

The Switch is everything Nintendo wanted the Wii U to be, but between a thin library of third party games, stiff competition from Sony and Microsoft's more impressive consoles, and an awkward (yet innovative) tablet controller that was impossibly hard to replace or double up on, the fun was short lived.

However, it did bring us a few great games in that time, and a handful of those titles had enough staying power to reprise their roles as launch staples on the Nintendo Switch. Two of those games — "Mario Kart 8" and "Splatoon" — still have online servers live to this day, but Nintendo may soon feel compelled to pull the plug.